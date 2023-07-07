PM Modi Inaugurates ₹7,600 Crore Infrastructure Projects In Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and initiated the construction of eight projects worth approximately ₹7,600 crore in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. These projects include three National Highway initiatives for the Chhattisgarh segment of the 6-lane greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor.



Additionally, he unveiled the doubling of the 103-km Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, built at a cost of ₹750 crore. PM Modi also distributed 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Prime Minister was warmly received by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel upon his arrival at the Raipur airport.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil the newest Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity between Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. This eight-coach train launch aligns with the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in 2024 and the ongoing Ayodhya airport project. The Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to become a favored pilgrimage route, connecting the renowned temples of Ram Janmabhoomi and Gorakhnath in Uttar Pradesh.