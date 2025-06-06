PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Bridge in J&K, interacts with engineers, workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab Railway Bridge, after which he visited the photo exhibition highlighting technical hardships faced during the construction of the Bridge.

PM Modi interacted with the engineers and the skilled workers who braved all odds of weather and topography to complete the World’s tallest Bridge at 359 metres, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

The PM congratulated the engineers and workers for braving all odds to complete the construction of the Bridge in a record time, which is a marvel of engineering excellence.

MoS (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accompanied the Prime Minister when he visited the photo exhibition showing the various challenges faced during the construction of the bridge.

PM Modi showed keen interest in understanding the technical problems faced during the construction of the Bridge. The CEO Railway Board, Satish Kumar, briefed the PM during the photo exhibition.

Satish Kumar accompanied the PM when he inaugurated the Chenab Bridge while he went round the inaugural track.

The PM was informed that the maintenance of the Katra-Srinagar railway track is totally mechanised, making it the first such railway track in the country.

This makes the track the safest in the country. The PM also inaugurated the Anji Khad cable-stayed Railway Bridge, which is the first of its kind railway bridge in the country.

PM walked across the bridge holding the national flag, and also went across the bridge in a railway coach.

L-G Manoj Sinha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and CM Omar Abdullah were with PM Modi.

PM Modi will then go to Katra town, the base camp town of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, from where he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains, one from Katra to Srinagar and the other from Srinagar to Karra.

While the PM will physically flag off the Katra-Srinagar train, he will flag off the Srinagar-Katra train through virtual mode.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 46,000 crore.