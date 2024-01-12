PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's lengthiest sea bridge. Named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the 21.8-kilometer sea bridge, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore, connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai (between Sewri and Nhava Sheva). The bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel time from the current two hours to approximately 15-20 minutes.



During his visit to Maharashtra, PM Modi will unveil projects valued at over Rs 30,500 crore. Among these projects is the inauguration of the MTHL and the laying of the foundation stone for an underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate. Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

The official release stated, "The Prime Minister's vision is to improve the 'ease of mobility' for citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. The Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu,' has been built in line with this vision."

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the bridge in December 2016. The Atal Setu, at a total cost of over Rs 17,840 crore, spans approximately 21.8 km, featuring a six-lane bridge with around 16.5 km over the sea and about 5.5 km on land. It aims to enhance connectivity to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, reducing travel time to Pune, Goa, and South India. Additionally, it will improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Mumbai Police has set a maximum speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour for four-wheelers on the MTHL, with restrictions on motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors. The toll for a passenger car on the MTHL is set at Rs 250 for a one-way journey, with varying charges for return trips, daily commuters, and frequent travelers.