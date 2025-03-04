PM Modi inaugurates Wildlife rescue rehabilitation in Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and visited the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre - Vantara - in Gujarat.

Vantara is home to more than 2,000 species and over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals.

PM explored various facilities at the centre. He closely interacted with various species of animals which have been rehabilitated there.

PM visited the wildlife hospital at Vantara and saw the veterinary facilities which are equipped with MRI, CT scans, ICUs among others and also house multiple departments including Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endoscopy, Dentistry, Internal Medicine etc.

Here he played with and fed various species including Asiatic Lion cubs, White Lion cub, Clouded Leopard cub which is a rare and endangered species, Caracal cub among others.

The White Lion cub which was fed by PM Modi was born at the Centre after his mother was rescued and brought to Vantara for care.

The Caracals which were once in abundance in India are now becoming a rar



