PM Modi Initiates 11-Day Ritual Ahead Of Historic Ram Temple Inauguration

In anticipation of the highly anticipated Ram Temple inauguration ceremony scheduled for January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled his plans for an 11-day special ritual. In a heartfelt audio message posted on his official YouTube channel, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude at being a witness to what he termed a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion.



PM Modi emphasized the profound nature of the upcoming 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Temple and declared his initiation of a unique 11-day ritual starting from that day. He conveyed that he considers it a divine responsibility to represent the people of India during this consecration. The Prime Minister acknowledged the difficulty of articulating such sentiments but expressed his deep emotions, stating that he is experiencing such feelings for the first time in his life.





अयोध्या में रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा में केवल 11 दिन ही बचे हैं।



मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं भी इस पुण्य अवसर का साक्षी बनूंगा।



प्रभु ने मुझे प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के दौरान, सभी भारतवासियों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का निमित्त बनाया है।



इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए मैं आज से 11 दिन का विशेष… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024





He highlighted the sacredness of the occasion, attributing the realization of such moments in life to divine blessings. PM Modi acknowledged the global significance of the event, noting the widespread devotion to Lord Ram among devotees worldwide.

Officials shared that the Prime Minister would adhere to the meticulous guidelines outlined in scriptures related to the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, underscoring the significance and sanctity of the rituals involved.

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is expected to be attended by PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries. The event has garnered immense attention, with thousands of seers from across the country invited to participate. Notably, the invitee list also extends to the families of the laborers who played a crucial role in the construction of the Ram Temple.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the temple trust, has extended invitations to over 7,000 people, including prominent figures from Bollywood, cricketers, and industrialists, making it a diverse and inclusive gathering for this significant religious event.