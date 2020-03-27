PM Modi interacts with Radio Jockeys to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi interacted with Radio Jockeys (RJs) via video conference to spread awareness about COVID-19 on Friday. He said it was praiseworthy that even in lockdown, RJs are discharging their responsibility and recording programmes from home.

Prime Minister said that through the reach of the programmes, RJs were like members of families of millions of Indian households. People not only heard but also followed them. RJs had a great responsibility not just to disseminate and disabuse superstitions but also to motivate people.

PM also requested RJs to provide feedback about the difficulties and challenges faced by the people so that the government could proactively resolve them.

Modi exhorted the RJs to disseminate positive stories and case studies, particularly of those patients who had fully recovered from coronavirus infection, and also inter-play such stories in different parts of the country, thus bringing the entire country together. He also asked them to showcase and constantly celebrate the contributions of the local heroes like police officers, doctors, nurses, ward boys etc. at national level.

Underlining the importance of empathy, Prime Minster said that it was important to tell the stories of misbehavior with doctors, health care workers and airline staff due to societal fears of them being infected by the virus, so that such challenges are overcome. He also underlined the importance of educating the public about the dedication of police personnel who are working continuously to assist the public.

He said that the public should cooperate with police, adding that while police should avoid usage of strong arm tactics, it is also necessary to enforce discipline. 130 crore Indians should act as national volunteers in fighting the pandemic.