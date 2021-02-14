Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the farmers of Tamil Nadu for record food grain production and advised them to remember the mantra of "per drop more crop" stating that this will help future generations.

Speaking after inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in Chennai, the Prime Minister said, "I want to appreciate farmers of Tamil Nadu for record food grain production and good use of water resources. For thousands of years, this Anicut canal has been a lifeline to the rice bowl. The Grand Anicut is a living testimony of our glorious past. From Chennai today we begin key infrastructure projects which are symbols of innovation and indigenous development. These projects will further the growth of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"This programme is special because we lay the foundation modernise 636 kilometres long Anicut canal. The impact is going to be very good. It will improve irrigation facilities for 2.27 lakh acres of land. Districts of Tanjore and Pudhukottai will get benefit," he added.

Quoting words of famous Tamil poet Avvaiyar, PM Modi said: "When water level rise, cultivation rises, people prosper and state prospers. We have to do whatever we can do to conserve water. This is not only a national issue. It is a global subject. Always remember the mantra of per drop more crop. This will help future generations."

The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Chennai for his warm welcome.

"I thank the people of Chennai for the warm welcome they have given me today. The city is full of energy and enthusiasm. This is the city of knowledge and creativity," he said.