PM Modi launches iconic Atal Bridge

Sabarmati: Prime Minister Modi embarked on his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday. On the first day of his visit, PM Modi addresseda gathering at the 'Khadi Utsav' programme to be held on Sabarmati Riverfront in the evening, a state government release said.

"From the same venue, the prime minister inaugurated the foot-over bridge, built by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation and named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," it said. A day before the inauguration, PM Modi took to Twitter and shared pictures of the bridge. "Doesn't the Atal Bridge look spectacular!" he wrote.

"An exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront!" he said in another tweet while sharing a video of the bridge.