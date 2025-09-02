Live
PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram, Manipur on Sept 13
PM Modi will first visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway.
Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, officials in Aizawl said.
PM Modi will first visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway.
Multiple officials of the Mizoram government said they have received information that from Aizawl, the PM will fly to Manipur, his first visit since the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.
However, they said that they are yet to receive the final itinerary of the PM's visit.
Officials in Imphal, however, could not confirm the visit.
Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday convened a meeting with various departments and law enforcement agencies to review preparedness for the PM's visit.
The meeting deliberated on various issues, including security measures, traffic management, reception and street decoration, a statement said.
The meeting also deliberated on the arrangements to allow government employees, farmers, and students from various schools and colleges to participate in the inaugural function to be held in Lammaul in Aizawl, it added.
The 51.38-km-long railway line is part of the Centre's Act East Policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast region.
The new railway line will link Aizawl with the rest of the country via Assam's Silchar town.