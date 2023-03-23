PM Modi meets Lok Sabha Speaker amid impasse in Parliament

New Delhi: Amid continuous impasse in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with some of his cabinet colleagues met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday evening, soon after the Lower House was adjourned for the day.

Sources aware of developments confirmed the meeting.

However, the meeting was described as a "courtesy call" to the Speaker by the Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers, which included Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

With both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are unwilling to budge from their positions, the meeting called by the Speaker of leaders of all parties earlier this week to break the impasse had failed to yield any results.

While treasury benches have been seeking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks on democracy, the Congress has been seeking a probe by a joint parliamentary committee in the Adani issue.

Moreover, with speculations regarding disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership looming large, the prime minister's meeting with Birla assumes a lot of political significance.