PM Modi monitoring Wayanad landslide rescue & relief operation: MoS

Kozhikode : Minister of State (MoS) for Minority Affairs and Fisheries George Kurian on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the rescue and relief operations in the Wayanad.

“I would like to assure the people of Kerala that the Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the state government for the rescue of the people affected by the landslide,” said Kurian, who has been deputed by the Centre to the Wayanad to overlook the rescue operation.

The district authorities said that around 125 people have died while 98 people are reportedly missing.

The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.

Kurian said two teams of NDRF, two columns of the Army, and two IAF helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

“Three additional teams of NDRF, with search and rescue equipment, are on the way. A dog squad has also been deployed for search and rescue operations. Columns of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) have been deployed for the construction of three Bailey bridges,” the MoS said.



He said that the two columns of the army with stores have also been airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode.



“One 110-foot Bailey bridge and three search and rescue dogs have been airlifted from Delhi to Kozhikode,” the MoS said.



He added that helicopter reconnaissance of the Engineering Team to assess the damage is being done to work out further resources required to be inducted.



“Two columns from the DSC Center Kannur, Indian Navy's ship INS Zamorin has been deployed to assist in establishing movement of rescue workers to the other side of the damaged bridge at the worst affected areas of Wayanad.” the MoS said.



He said that additional resources will be sent by the Central government, as per the situation demands.



“The situation is being monitored by the Central government at the highest level. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs are monitoring the situation 24x7 and providing all possible assistance to the state,” the MoS said.