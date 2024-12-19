PM Modi on 2-day visit to Kuwait from Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Kuwait from Satur-day in what will be the first trip to the Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, said it will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the "multifaceted" ties be-tween India and Kuwait. Modi is paying the visit at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, it said. During the visit, Modi will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait and will also interact with the Indian community.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people to people linkages," the MEA said in a statement. The last Indian prime minis-ter to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait.

The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.