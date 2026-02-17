Manjeera Pipeline Burst in Manikonda, water enters into apartments

The Manjeera pipeline in Manikonda burst in the early hours of Tuesday, causing widespread flooding on the road. The incident also led to a burst in the CC road, with fresh water flooding apartment cellars in the vicinity. Vehicles parked in the basements were submerged under the water.

Local residents promptly reported the issue to Hyderabad Metro Water Works. Emergency services, including NDRF, fire brigade, and Metro Water personnel, quickly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations.

Rescue teams are currently pumping out water from the flooded cellars using heavy motors. The operation has been ongoing for over two hours. Meanwhile, authorities have temporarily halted the water supply to affected areas.

Senior officials visited the site to assess the situation and have ordered urgent repairs to the burst pipeline. Efforts are now focused on restoring normalcy and repairing the damage on a war footing.