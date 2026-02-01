PM Modi reaffirms support for Palestine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a delegation of Foreign Ministers of Arab countries, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, and Heads of Arab delegations, who are in India for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said. Modi highlighted the deep and historic people-to-people ties between India and the Arab world, which have continued to inspire and strengthen our relations over the years. He outlined his vision for the India-Arab partnership in the years ahead and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare and other priority areas, for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s continued support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan. He conveyed his appreciation for the Arab League’s important role in supporting efforts toward regional peace and stability, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The talks, Jaishankar said, focused on trade, critical minerals and regional developments.