PM Modi receives spiritual welcome in Rio with 'Om Gan Ganpataye Namah' performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a unique and spiritually charged welcome as he arrived in Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Summit where a local musical ensemble performed the revered Sanskrit mantra “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah”.

The powerful rendition, blending traditional Indian rhythms with Brazilian musical arrangements, featured both male and female vocalists and created an atmosphere of devotion and respect.

Prime Minister Modi was visibly moved, standing with folded hands and a smile.

Following the ceremonial welcome, PM Modi personally met with the performers backstage.

“It gave us so much hope and joy to see Prime Minister Modi truly enjoying the performance,” one of the artists said.

“He shook hands with each one of us and thanked us personally. It was a very special moment, something we will never forget,” the artists said

The spiritual welcome set a symbolic tone for the Prime Minister’s four-day visit to Brazil, reflecting India's growing soft power and the global resonance of its cultural heritage.

PM Modi's visit to Brazil comes as part of his five-nation diplomatic tour, with the Brazil leg being the fourth. He arrived from Argentina, where he held extensive bilateral talks with President Javier Milei.

In Brazil, PM Modi will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio, followed by a formal state visit to the capital, Brasilia, at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Posting on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Brasília, for a state visit... Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit."

The BRICS group, now expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, continues to shape global economic and political discourse, and PM Modi's participation underscores India’s commitment to multilateral cooperation.