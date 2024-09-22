PM Modi reiterates govt's efforts to protect rhinos, urges people to visit Kaziranga

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the government was committed to protecting rhinos and urged people to visit Assam’s Kaziranga National Park.

PM Modi also recalled his visit to the National Park and appealed to people to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site which is the largest home to one-horned rhinoceros.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, PM Modi wrote, “Today, on #WorldRhinoDay, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species -- rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years. It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one horned rhinos.”

“I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well,” he added.

PM Modi visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in March this year and he is the first Prime Minister of the country who stayed overnight in the park. He took elephant and jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park.

He had posted on X then: “I am mesmerised with the beauty of Kaziranga. I got some unforgettable memories and these will remain with me forever. However, during the previous government’s regime this park lost its glory,” the Prime Minister said.

“Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned rhinos, but earlier these animals were killed. As many as 27 rhinos were killed in a very short period of time. When our government came into power, several measures were taken and in 2022, Assam recorded zero rhino poaching,” he further said.

According to him, because of collective efforts, this feat could be achieved. “Kaziranga National Park is celebrating the golden jubilee year this time and I request people across the country to visit this UNESCO world heritage site,” PM Modi added.