PM Modi reviews progress of the country in Council of Ministers meeting

New Delhi:The Council of Ministers' meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began on Saturday at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Chanakyapuri here.

Modi is reviewing the progress of work done by each ministry in the last six months. He had said that work on schemes aimed 2020 were to be fasttracked. The ministries are in groups of eight to 10 as they present their case.

In the backdrop of a week-long stir over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the national capital, tight security has been put in place on roads leading to the venue. Some roads have also been sealed. Private vehicles are not allowed to pass.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionaries will also be the part of this meeting. Hence, an expansion and shuffle in the Council is expected after the review of work.

The PMO had asked for the report card on Friday that was prepared by the secretaries for the purpose. The ministries in groups of eight to 10.

The sources said that the meeting is aimed to review the progress of aspired schemes being run under the Mission 2020.

"The ministries have been divided in groups for the meeting. A single group includes eight to ten ministries. Member's of every group will have to give presentation turn by turn," a source said, adding that the meeting will commence at 10.30 a.m.

A similar meeting was held on June 13 when Modi took over the reigns of the country for the second term. The Prime Minister then had emphasised on doubling farmers' income, tap water to every household, residential schemes etc.

Presently, there are 57 ministers in the Modi government. As per the rules, maximum 15 per cent of the Lok Sabha can be in the ministerial roles, means only 81. There were only 70 ministers in the last government. Now, the speculations say that at least a dozen posts of ministers are vacant. Moreover, allies of the BJP are constantly mounting pressure for an expansion on the government.

If the expansion takes place, then Janata Dal (United) from Bihar, Apna Dal from Uttar Pradesh and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam from Tamil Nadu may find place in the Council.