PM Modi said on the new education policy - now the real work has started

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a conference on 'Schooling in the 21st Century' under the National Education Policy - 2020 (NEP) today through a video conference. PM Modi said that every region of the world has changed in the last three decades, every system has changed.

There is hardly any aspect of our life in these three decades which is the same as before. But the path on which society moves towards the future, our education system was still running on the old pattern. He said that the new National Education Policy is also a means of meeting new India, new expectations, new requirements. Behind it is the hard work of the last four-five years, people of every field, every genre, every language have worked on it day and night,But this work is not completed yet.

PM Modi said that now the real work has started. Now we have to implement the National Education Policy in the same effective manner. And we will do this work together. He said that I am glad that our principals and teachers are participating enthusiastically in this campaign to implement the National Education Policy. The Ministry of Education is organizing this two-day conference on September 10 and 11 as a part of the education festival. Today is its last day.

Modi further said, a few days ago the Ministry of Education had asked teachers from across the country for their suggestions on MyGov about implementing the National Education Policy. More than 1.5 million suggestions have been received within a week. These suggestions will help in implementing the National Education Policy in a more effective manner. He said that it is very important that children develop Mathematical Thinking and Scientific Temperament. And Mathematical Thinking does not only mean that children solve Mathematics problems, but it is a way of thinking.

PM Modi said that when education is combined with the surrounding environment, it affects the entire life of the student and also the whole society. We have to increase easy and innovative methods. Our experiments should be the core of New Age Learning - Engage, Explore, Experience, Express and Excel.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister gave the inaugural address at a conference on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020. He also addressed the Conference of Governors. According to the statement, NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the twenty-first century, which has been declared after 34 years of the last National Education Policy 1986. NEP-2020 directs major reforms at both school and higher education levels.

The government says that the aim of the new national education policy is to make India a just and knowledge-based industrial society. It envisages implementing an India-centric education system that will directly contribute to transforming the country into a global superpower.

The statement said, "Targeted comprehensive changes in the NEP will bring paradigm shifts in the country's education system and create an enabling and strong educational ecosystem for a new self-reliant India envisioned by the Prime Minister."