PM Modi Says A Powerful Centre Is Essential For India's Prosperity

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only a powerful central government could harness the power of the States to promote national development.Modi was in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 to announce the Vande Bharat Express Train's departure. Additionally, heunveiled the Kochi Water Metro along withmany railway expansion projects, and laid the cornerstone for the Digital Science Park.



PM Modi made his remark at a significant public gathering held at Central Stadium. With a national debate raging over the Union Government's claimed violations of federalism, the jurisdictional authority of province governments, and their financial autonomy, the leaders' perspective on Center-State relations took on political significance.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he claimed that only a strong central government, which makes proactive decisions in the interest of the country, could spur economic growth and social advancement by marching in lockstep with State governments. He claimed that the Centre operated with a service mentality. One was that it had made significant investments in creating reliable and futuristic digital and physical connectivity.

He explained the ide of 'Ek bharat (one nation)' where he mentioned that no matter their economic situation, religion, caste, community, or area, the people would all benefit from such nation-building infrastructure. It would reinforce the idea of Ek Bharath, bring people together, and span cultural divides. The era of convenience in both life and business has begun.

He said that since the present administration took office in 2014, the Centre had multiplied its funding for Kerala's rail construction by five. He further stated that Kerala's population's worldwide connectivity, acclaimed food, literacy rate, climate, and natural beauty all contributed to the state's economic and social success. If the State developed to its full potential, it would become a beacon for the entire nation. Additionally, he stated how the recent G-20 gathering on the banks of the Kumarakam backwaters had given the State worldwide attention.