PM Modi slams Oppn over supporting infiltrators, neglecting Bihar's development

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, launched development projects worth Rs 40,000 crore in Bihar's Purnea and targeted the Opposition, accusing them of standing with infiltrators and neglecting the state's growth.

Addressing a large public meeting in Purnea, PM Modi made a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance.

"These leaders are shamelessly raising slogans for infiltrators who have come from abroad. Whoever is an infiltrator will have to leave India. Only Indian law will be applicable here," the Prime Minister said.

He challenged the opposition leaders to face the people directly, asserting that no effort to save infiltrators would succeed.

PM Modi warned that those in Bihar supporting infiltrators will be given a befitting reply in the upcoming elections.

Continuing his political offensive, PM Modi accused the opposition parties of dynastic politics.

"RJD and Congress are only worried about their families. For them, it is 'Parivar Ka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas'. For Modi, the people of the country are his family, and we believe in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the NDA government's work for makhana farmers in Seemanchal.

Mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without naming him, PM Modi said: "Some people are roaming in makhana fields. They would not even have heard of makhana before."

PM Modi reminded the gathering that a National Makhana Board has now been notified, with Rs 475 crore approved to ensure better prices and technology for farmers.

He contrasted this with the neglect of makhana farmers under previous governments.

PM Modi criticised opposition leaders for their negative remarks.

"Congress and RJD leaders compared Bihar to a 'bidi'. These people are not concerned about Bihar and can never see it progress," he said.

Concluding his speech, the PM emphasised: "The development of Seemanchal is essential for the development of Bihar. People here have borne the brunt of misrule under the RJD and Congress. NDA is committed to changing that."

PM Modi also listed completed and ongoing development works, including the inauguration of the much-awaited Purnea Airport terminal, which has been completed in just five months, putting Seemanchal on India's aviation map.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Araria–Galgalia–Thakurganj new rail line worth Rs 4,410 crore.

He has flagged off the Jogbani–Danapur Vande Bharat Express, Jogbani–Erode Amrit Bharat Express, and Saharsa–Amritsar Amrit Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister also laid down the foundation stone of the Vikramshila–Katariya railway line worth Rs 2,170 crore, the 2,400 MW thermal power project worth Rs 25,000 crore in Bhagalpur's Pirpaiti block, the Kosi–Mechi interstate river link project (Phase-1) worth Rs 2,680 crore, Namami Gange projects in Bhagalpur, including sewage treatment plants, interception and diversion projects, and drinking water projects for Darbhanga, Katihar and Bhagalpur.

Under the housing and social development project, PM Modi gave the keys to beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana for 40,920 families.

These homes were built at a cost of Rs 603 crore along with distribution of community investment fund worth Rs 500 crore.