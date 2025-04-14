PM Modi Slams Telangana Government Over Kancha Gachibowli Land Dispute

For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Kancha Gachibowli land issue in Hyderabad. During a public meeting in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, Modi criticized the Telangana Congress government, accusing them of destroying forests and harming wildlife in the name of development.

He said the state government is using bulldozers on forest land and not protecting the environment, while claiming to do so. Modi also accused the Telangana government of cheating the public by breaking the promises they made.

What is the Kancha Gachibowli Land Dispute?

The dispute is over 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The Telangana government claims the land is government-owned, not forest land.

Opposition parties and HCU students argue that the land is part of the forest area.

Supreme Court's Involvement: