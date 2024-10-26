PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to launch C-295 aircraft facility in Vadodara on Monday

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing the C-295 aircraft, during his visit to Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday.

It will be the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in the country. It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem from the manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.

Under the C-295 programme, a total of 56 aircraft will become part of the fleet, out of which 16 will be delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 will be Made in India. The manufacturing of aircraft will be done at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus.

Apart from Tata, leading defence public sectors such as Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, as well as private Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), will also contribute to this programme.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Amreli. The key focus of these projects would be rail, road, water development and tourism sectors.

PM Modi is also slated to inaugurate Bharat Mata Sarovar in Amreli’s Dudhala, developed on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The dam, which could hold 4.5 crore litres of water till now, will see its capacity enhanced to 24.5 crore litres of water after the deepening and widening of the huge reservoir.

The PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various road projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crore, which include four-laning of various sections of NH 151, NH 151A and NH 51 and the Junagadh bypass. The foundation stone for a four-laning project of the remaining section from the Dhrol bypass in Jamnagar district to Amran in Morbi district will also be laid.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation, the Bhuj-Naliya rail gauge conversion project, completed at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore.



