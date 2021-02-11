PM Modi To Address BJP MPs On Deen Dayal Upadhyay's Death Anniversary

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address on 'Samarpan Diwas' to commemorate the contributions of his party's founder leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary at 11 AM on Thursday.

"The life and mission of Deendayal Ji inspires us all. On his Punya Tithi tomorrow, 11th February, will be addressing BJP Members of Parliament (MPs)," tweeted the Prime Minister from his official handle.

He will be addressing BJP MPs at Ambedkar International Center, Janpath.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will also deliver a special address on 'Samarpan Diwas' at 5 PM.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He contested the Lok Sabha election and lost. He passed away on February 11, 1968.