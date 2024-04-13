  • Menu
PM Modi to address public rallies in MP's Bhopal, Hoshangabad on Sunday

PM Modi to address public rallies in MPs Bhopal, Hoshangabad on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address two public rallies in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

The chief minister said that PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Bhopal at 10.30 a.m. and then would reach Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) to address the second rally.

It would be the third visit of PM Modi to the state after the Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16.

"PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh on Ambedkar Jayanti (Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary) and will address public rallies in Bhopal and Narmadapuram on Sunday," CM Yadav added.

Earlier, PM Modi had visited Jabalpur to kick-start the BJP's election campaign, attending a mega road show on April 7. On his second visit to Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi addressed the first public rally in Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency on April 10.

The BJP has fielded former Bhopal Mayor, Alok Sharma from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Congress' Arun Shrivastava.

In 2019, BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur defeated Congress veteran Digivijaya Singh.

In this election, the Congress has fielded Digvijaya Singh from his home turf Rajgargh.

While in Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat - the BJP has fielded Darshan Singh Choudhary against Congress' Sanjay Sharma.

The BJP has won three consecutive elections from Hoshangabad, including in 2019.

