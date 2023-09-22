Live
Just In
PM Modi to host special dinner for Delhi Police on Friday, 300 officials to attend the event
A total of 300 Delhi Police officers and personnel will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special dinner at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on Friday evening after the resounding success of the G20 Summit held on September 9 and 10.
“A total of 300 police officials, including 25 senior police officers, will attend the event,” said a senior police official.
The two-day summit, attended by more than 30 world leaders, top European Union officials, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations, concluded on September 10.
The security arrangements for the event involved the deployment of over 50,000 personnel, including specialised units such as dog squads and mounted police.
The Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi, where the summit took place, was enveloped in a multi-layered security cover to ensure the safety of all attendees and smooth proceedings.
In recognition of their exceptional efforts in organising and executing the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora awarded CP's special commendation discs and certificates to officers and personnel last week.
The felicitation ceremony celebrated the flawless execution of the summit's arrangements and highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the Delhi Police force.