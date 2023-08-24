Live
PM Modi to visit Bengaluru - ISRO headquarters on August 26
ISRO has now achieved an unprecedented feat by landing the Vikram lander on the South Pole of the Moon. In this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on the morning of August 26
Bengaluru: ISRO has now achieved an unprecedented feat by landing the Vikram lander on the South Pole of the Moon. In this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on the morning of August 26, and will go to the ISRO headquarters and congratulate the scientists.
BRICS Summit Backdrop Narendra Modi is currently on a tour in South Africa. In between the meeting, Modi watched the Chandrayaan-3 landing process live. He congratulated the scientists after the successful landing.
After Vikram Lander landed on the moon, Modi had a personal conversation with ISRO Chairman Somnath over the phone. However, Modi is coming to Bengaluru now and has decided to go to the ISRO office to pay his respects. The scientists who have achieved the highest will be honored.
Prime Minister Modi shared the celebration by hoisting the tricolor as the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander successfully landed in the lunar yard on Wednesday. He said, I am in South Africa. But my mind was on Chandrayaan. Chandrayaan has created a festive atmosphere among successful people. I am involved in the happiness of our people. I thank ISRO and the scientists of the country.