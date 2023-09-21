Live
Just In
PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Sep 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 will visit Varanasi, where he will lay the foundation stone for an international cricket stadium.
He will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore.
During his day-long visit, Modi will also participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023.
At around 1.30 p.m., he will lay the foundation stone for the cricket stadium which is being developed in a 30 acre area, at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.
The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent shaped roof covers, trident shaped flood-lights and ghat steps based seating.
The stadium will have a capacity of seating 30,000 spectators.
At around 3:15 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023.
He will also inaugurate the schools during the occasion, official sources said.
The 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya across Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore, have been started exclusively for children of labourers, construction workers and those orphaned due to the Coronavirus
pandemic.
Each school is constructed in an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, sports ground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential flats for staff.
These residential schools intend to eventually accommodate 1,000 students each, official sources said.