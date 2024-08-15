PM Modi Voices Concern For Minorities In Bangladesh During Independence Day Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India's Independence Day, expressing concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in neighboring Bangladesh. This statement comes in the context of recent unrest and violence in Bangladesh, which has seen a disproportionate impact on minority communities.



Modi emphasized that all 140 crore (1.4 billion) Indians share this concern, highlighting the significance of the issue in the Indian public consciousness. The Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent wish for its neighbors to progress on a path of peace and prosperity, underscoring the importance of regional stability for India's own development and security.

The situation in Bangladesh has been volatile since June, with what began as protests over government job quotas evolving into broader anti-government demonstrations. The unrest culminated in the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who subsequently fled to India. In the wake of this political upheaval, there have been numerous reported incidents of violence targeting minority communities, particularly Hindus. These attacks have included vandalism and looting of Hindu-owned businesses and homes, and in some extreme cases, lynching of individuals.

Modi expressed hope for a swift return to normalcy in Bangladesh, acknowledging India's role as a concerned neighbor. He reassured the Indian public that the government is actively monitoring the situation and is committed to ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed India's support for Bangladesh's development journey, or "Vikas Yatra," emphasizing that India's concern stems from a broader commitment to human welfare that transcends national boundaries.

The situation in Bangladesh has drawn international attention, with Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has taken charge of the interim government, calling for the protection of minorities. Yunus has stressed that minorities are equal citizens of Bangladesh and should enjoy the same rights and protections as the majority population.

This development occurs against a backdrop of other significant global events

These events, along with the Bangladesh crisis, are currently trending topics in India and globally, reflecting the interconnected nature of contemporary geopolitics and social issues.

Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day address, while primarily focused on domestic achievements and future goals, also touched upon these international concerns, demonstrating India's growing role and interests on the global stage. The situation in Bangladesh, given its proximity and historical ties to India, remains a particular point of focus for Indian foreign policy and public sentiment.