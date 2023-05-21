PM Modi Wears Recycled Jacket At G7 Summit

In an effort to promote sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore an eco-friendly jacket to the G7 Summit on Sunday. Used pet bottles are gathered, crushed, and melted to produce yarn, which is then infused with colour and used to create recycled fabric. At various levels of production, this technique significantly reduces emissions.



G-7 Summit in Hiroshima featured a session on "Working Together to Address Multiple Crises," during which PM Modi emphasised the need to transform the development model that is based on consumerism and utilise natural resources holistically.

According to PM Modi, the development model should open up opportunities for growth rather than obstruct developing nations' development. He emphasised developing a fresh approach to natural farming as a replacement for fertilisers globally. He added that every farmer in the world should be able to benefit from digital technology. They should work to relate organic food to nutrition and health, separating it from fashion and business.

The most recent assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which makes it obvious that swift and extensive transformations are required across all sectors and systems, was emphasised by PM Modi during the Quad Summit, which was hosted alongside the G7 Summit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a bold five-point "Panchamrit" vow at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow in 2021, including achieving 500 GW of non-fossil electrical generation, sourcing 50% of all energy needs from renewable sources, and cutting emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India also wants to cut its GDP's emissions intensity by 45%. India finally pledges to have zero emissions by 2070. Notably, India began banning a number of single-use plastics in July 2022. Single-use plastics are often products that are thrown away after being used just once and are not recycled.

Furthermore, on Wednesday during the Quad meeting in Tokyo, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made an unexpected challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders have claimed to be inundated with invitations from notable individuals to events where PM Modi will be speaking. The US President said he ought to have PM Modi's autograph.