Live
- Hyderabad: VXI Global Solutions to set up its centre in the city under ITES sector
- Andhra Pradesh: BRS opens the Party office in Guntur, Thota Chandrasekhar flags off
- Doctor In Delhi Scammed For A Whopping Amount Of 4.5 Crores
- PM Modi Wears Recycled Jacket At G7 Summit
- Sushmita Sen Celebrates Her 29 Years Of Miss Universe And Dropped A Beautiful Throwback Picture
- TTD to release Special Darshan Tokens of Rs. 300 for July, August on May 24
- Real Happiness & Real Reward: Man Celebrates the Delivery of their New Mahindra Scorpio N
- US President Joe Biden Ask PM Modi For His Autograph
- PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 21 May 2023
PM Modi Wears Recycled Jacket At G7 Summit
- In an effort to promote sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore an eco-friendly jacket to the G7 Summit on Sunday.
- According to PM Modi, the development model should open up opportunities for growth rather than obstruct developing nations' development.
In an effort to promote sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore an eco-friendly jacket to the G7 Summit on Sunday. Used pet bottles are gathered, crushed, and melted to produce yarn, which is then infused with colour and used to create recycled fabric. At various levels of production, this technique significantly reduces emissions.
According to PM Modi, the development model should open up opportunities for growth rather than obstruct developing nations' development. He emphasised developing a fresh approach to natural farming as a replacement for fertilisers globally. He added that every farmer in the world should be able to benefit from digital technology. They should work to relate organic food to nutrition and health, separating it from fashion and business.