PM Modi will inaugurate second phase of SBM-U and AMRUT on 1st october

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) on Friday. Along with this, he will also launch the second phase of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation or 'AMRUT'. This information was given by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday.

In this regard, a statement issued by the PMO said that both these campaigns have been prepared with the aim of making all cities garbage free and water safe. The Prime Minister will inaugurate both these campaigns at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center New Delhi at 11 am on Friday, the statement said.

The PMO said that these important campaigns indicate a step forward towards effectively tackling the challenges of rapid urbanization in the country. Along with this, it has been said in the statement that these campaigns will also help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of 2030 and will make an important contribution.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishor, along with the Urban Development Ministers of all the states and union territories will also be present at the inauguration of both the campaigns. The statement said that both these major campaigns have enhanced the country's ability to provide basic services of water supply and sanitation to our citizens and this will be further improved in times to come.