PM Modi's Nostalgic Journey: Recollections Of Haryana Campaigning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning for the BJP candidate in Mahendragarh, took a nostalgic journey back in time, reminiscing about his days spent in Haryana working for the party organization. Addressing an election rally before the conclusion of the poll campaign for the sixth phase of elections, PM Modi expressed his fondness for the state, stating that it held a special place in his heart as he had learned invaluable political lessons during his time there.



Reflecting on his tenure as state in-charge for the party in 1995, PM Modi remarked on the immersive nature of his involvement, highlighting his close association with key party figures like Manohar Lal Khattar and Ramesh Joshi. He fondly recalled traversing the state alongside his colleagues, indulging in the hospitality of Haryana's cuisine, including delicacies like 'rabri' and sweets from Narnaul and Mahendragarh.



PM Modi praised the simplicity and richness of Haryana's culinary traditions, emphasizing the importance of good food in the state's culture. He acknowledged Haryana's contributions to the nation, particularly in producing armed forces personnel and successful athletes. Expressing gratitude for the warmth and affection he received from the people of Haryana, PM Modi pledged to continue working tirelessly for the state's progress.



Highlighting his deep-rooted connections with Haryana, PM Modi recalled his association with former Chief Minister Chaudhary Bansi Lal and their shared commitment to the region's development. He reminisced about their late-night meetings and mutual respect, underlining the emotional bond they shared over their common origins in Gujarat and reverence for Swami Dayanand Saraswati.



Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, PM Modi urged voters to support the BJP, promising to uphold Haryana's development agenda and repay the trust placed in him by its people. With voting scheduled for Saturday across the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats, PM Modi appealed to voters to renew their support for the BJP, citing the party's track record of success in the region, having won all 10 seats in the 2019 elections.

