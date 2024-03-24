PM Modi’s visit cements bilateral ties with Bhutan

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded a fruitful two-day state visit to Bhutan during which he assured Thimphu of New Delhi's firm support in its quest for development and agreed to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation over the next five years.

On Saturday morning, Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance in Thimphu. In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as well as Prime Minister Tobgay were present at the Paro International Airport to see off Prime Minister Modi.

"I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi," Modi posted on X. "This has been a very special Bhutan visit. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan," he wrote on X.

"A big thank you to my brother, PM narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon!" Bhutan Prime Minister Tobgay posted on X.

During the visit, Modi was conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on Friday, making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour. The award recognises Modi's contribution to strengthening the India-Bhutan friendship and his people-centric leadership.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke of the Bhutanese government's 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) and said, "Our full support and cooperation will be there". "In the next five years, the government of India will provide support of Rs 10,000 crore in this direction," he said.