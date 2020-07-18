PM Narendra Modi condoles death of mathematician C S Seshadri

New Delhi: Expressing condolence over the death of Indian mathematician C.S. Seshadri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations.

"In the passing away of Professor C.S. Seshadri, we have lost an intellectual stalwart who did outstanding work in mathematics. His efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Seshadri, one of the leaders of Indian Mathematics in the post-independence era, passed away on Friday evening at his residence in Mandavali in Chennai.

A leader in the field of algebraic geometry, he made breakthroughs that lie at the base of many branches of this profound discipline.

Seshadri began his career at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research as one of the first batch of graduate students. He moved to Chennai in 1985, to the Institute of Mathematical Sciences. In 1989, he got an opportunity to start the School of Mathematics as part of the SPIC Science Foundation, which has evolved into the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI).

He was elected fellow of the Royal Society in 1988 and a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences, USA in 2010. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.