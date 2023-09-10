PM Narendra Modi meets Brazil, Korean Presidents and German Chancellor

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held high level meeting with the Korean and Brazilian President as well as with the German Chancellor.

After meeting the Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, Modi said: "Excellent meeting with the President. Ties between India and Brazil are very strong. We talked about ways to boost trade and cooperation in agriculture, technology and more. I also conveyed my best wishes for Brazil’s upcoming G20 Presidency."

In another bilateral meeting, Modi met with the Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol. After the meeting Modi said: "Reviewing the complete spectrum of bilateral relations, we agreed to further boost commercial and cultural ties between India and the Republic of Korea."

PM Modi also had a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After the meeting Modi said: "Very good meeting with Olaf Scholz in Delhi. Thanked him for enriching the G20 Summit with his views. Also discussed how India and Germany can continue working together in clean energy, innovation and work towards a better planet."

Brazilian President on Sunday said that his country will look to carry the torch of G20 forward. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the G20 Delhi leaders summit, the Brazilian President, who took over the presidency of the grouping on behalf of his country from India, said:

"The Brazilian presidency of the G20 has three priorities - first, social inclusion and fighting against hunger. Second, energy transition and sustainable development in its three aspects and third, the reform of global governance institutions.” He said that the Gandhian principles hold a lot of significance in his political career.

Earlier, Modi while handing over the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to the Brazilian President, expressed hope that he will carry forward the common agenda of G20. India's G20 presidency is valid till November this year.