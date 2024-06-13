PM Narendra Modi To Attend 50th G7 Leaders’ Summit In Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Italy on Thursday to attend the 50th G7 leaders’ summit, marking his first international trip since beginning his third term in office.

India was invited by Italy to join the G7 Summit as an Outreach Country, with the event scheduled for June 14. During the summit, PM Modi is set to have a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss various bilateral issues and future cooperation.

Italy, currently holding the G7 Chair, is hosting the summit for the bloc of seven major advanced economies, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union.



The summit, taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy’s Apulia region from June 13 to 15, will address pressing global challenges, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.



PM Modi is expected to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, as stated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. "He (Biden) expects to see Prime Minister Modi here. It’s up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but our expectation is that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another," Sullivan said.



This will be PM Modi’s fifth consecutive participation in the G7 summit, with India having attended ten previous summits. On June 14, he will also participate in the outreach session, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean.



Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra noted that "The G7 highlights the increasing recognition and contribution of India's consistent efforts, including those for peace, security, development, and environmental preservation." He added, “PM's participation in the G7 summit will also provide a timely opportunity to follow up on the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year and discuss issues focused on the global south."



Ahead of the PM's first international visit this term, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi, claiming he is traveling to Italy to "salvage his diminished international image" at this year's G7 Summit.

