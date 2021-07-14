PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate slew of projects in Gujarat on July 16

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually present on July 16 to inaugurate a host of developmental projects in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

There are some new developmental projects and works which await inauguration/public dedication -- some railway projects, new attractions at the Gujarat Science City and the newly developed Railway station at Gandhinagar and adjoining hotel.



On July 16, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Gandhinagar Railway Station and a 318 room five star hotel atop the railway station. He will also flag off the superfast weekly Gandhinagar-Varanasi train and the Baretha MEMU train. Besides that, the PM will also dedicate to the public some rail electrification as well as broad gauge conversion projects.



There are three new attractions which await inauguration at the Gujarat Science City. The Aquatic gallery is built at an estimated cost of Rs 264 crore. One of the attractive feature of this gallery is underwater walk-way tunnel. The other attractions are Global robotic gallery built at Rs 127 crore and a Nature Park built at Rs 14 crore.



Union home minister Amit Shah will also remain present virtually through video conferencing. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister of state for railways, Darshana Jardosh and other cabinet ministers of Gujarat will be physically present at these events.

The prime minister was expected to come to Gujarat in the third week of July, most probably on July 15, but that program has been changed and now the PM will be participating virtually. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had hinted at a program that the PM would be inaugurating these projects.