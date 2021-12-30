  • Menu
PM Narendra Modi's UAE visit put off

New Delhi: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE, expected to take place in the first week of January, has been postponed amid a spike in Omicron cases, sources said.

The sources said the PM was scheduled to visit UAE from January 6 on his first foreign visit in the new year. India and UAE are holding talks for Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and there were reports that the agreement could be announced during the Prime Minister's visit.

It would be India's first CEPA in the gulf region.

The Foreign Ministers of India, Israel, the United States and UAE, a new quad bloc focused on economic and infrastructure issues, are expected to hold a meeting on the margins of Expo 2020 in Dubai.

