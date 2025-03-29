PM offers support to quake-hit Myanmar, Thailand

New Delhi: Expressing concern over two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 that struck Myanmar earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Southeast Asian nation and Thailand, assuring assistance and offering prayers "for the safety and well-being of everyone."

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," PM Modi said in a post on X.