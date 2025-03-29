Live
- BJP ST Morcha gives call for ‘Chalo Mulugu Venkatapur’
- Musk’s AI Startup xAI Acquires Social Media Platform X
- Tummala urges officials to ensure adequate seed reserves for monsoon
- Vizianagaram tops in TB diagnosis in India
- VPA achieves highest annual throughput
- District admin to actively support industrial units
- Core branch faculty can teach emerging courses: AICTE
- Cyberabad police introduces online process for loudspeaker licences
- TGMC books cases against 14 RMPs
- GAT-2025 to be held at 42 centres
PM offers support to quake-hit Myanmar, Thailand
New Delhi: Expressing concern over two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 that struck Myanmar earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Southeast Asian nation and Thailand, assuring assistance and offering prayers "for the safety and well-being of everyone."
"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," PM Modi said in a post on X.
