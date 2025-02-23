PM on 3-day visit to MP, Bihar, Assam from today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam from Sunday to attend several development initiatives, including the global investors summit in Bhopal and the release of 19th instalment of cash assistance to farmers in Bhagalpur.

In Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur and inaugurate the investors summit on Monday, a statement said. He will release the 19th instalment of 'PM KISAN' scheme at an event in Bhagalpur on Monday and also inaugurate various development projects in Bihar before travelling to Assam.

He will attend the 'Jhumoir Binandini' on Monday evening and inaugurate the investment and infrastructure summit the next day.

Modi will inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The PMO said the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal will serve as an important platform to establish Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub and will include departmental summits, specialised sessions on pharma and medical devices, transport and logistics, industry, skill development, tourism and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) among others.

The programme in Bihar will mark the milestone of the formation of the 10,000th FPO in the country. The prime minister will also inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Breeds in Motihari and a milk product plant in Barauni that aims to create an organised market for three lakh milk producers.

The Jhumoir Binandini in Assam will be a cultural extravaganza with 8,000 performers participating in the Jhumoir dance, a

folk dance of Assam tea tribe and Scheduled Tribes of Assam that embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises Assam's syncretic culture, it said.

The event will symbolise 200 years of the tea industry and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam.