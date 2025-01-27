  • Menu
PM to inaugurate ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar at around 10.35 am on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar at around 10.35 am on Tuesday. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, police have declared a ‘no flying zone’ over the entire stretch from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Janata Maidan, where the event will take place.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra on Monday said the Prime Minister will arrive at the airport around 10.35 am and proceed to inaugurate the conclave. This will be Modi’s second visit to the State this month, following his presence at Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas on January 9 at the same venue.

Utkarsh Odisha is a flagship Global Investment Summit, being hosted by the State government, aimed at positioning Odisha as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as the leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

