PM to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam today

Prayagraj: Enhanced security has been put in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Prayagraj to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela on the eve of Magh Ashtami coinciding with Bhishma Ashtami on Wednesday. Modi reportedly chose this auspicious occasion for its spiritual significance -- Taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on this day enables one to achieve spiritual advancement.

According to official sources, a revised schedule of the Prime Minister was communicated on Tuesday morning with changes to the earlier itinerary of Modi's scheduled visit on February 5.

According to the Kumbh Mela officials, the Prime Minister is expected to reach Bamrauli Airport from Delhi at 10.5 am. From there, by helicopter, he will reach the Kumbh Mela Grounds at 11 am. The PM will proceed to Arail Ghat, in sector 24, and take Nishad Raj's cruise to the Triveni Sangam. Modi is to spend 30 minutes at Triveni Sangam performing Puja, taking a holy dip, and returning to the Bamrauli Airport by helicopter. From there, he will leave for Delhi on an Indian Air Force plane. In addition to the existing security in the Mela Grounds, paramilitary forces were deployed to different locations, providing dedicated pathways for the Prime Minister to visit during his visit and diverting the inbound and outbound devotees visiting Kumbh Nagar to take a holy dip at Sangam.

The PM is expected to inspect Maha Kumbh's developmental works and launch multiple projects. Besides taking a holy dip at the Sangam nose, he was to pay a visit to the Akshya Vat Vriksh and prominent Lete Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop.

Later, till early on Tuesday, Modi was expected to visit the State Pavilion and Netra Kumbh prompting the security to step up around these places. However, the Kumbh Mela officials said the two places were out of the itinerary during PM's visit to Prayagraj.

Apart from the Mela Grounds, security has been tightened around Sector-24. Restrictions are put in place on the movement of devotees accessing the Triveni Sangam by boats from Naini and other ghats of Ganga for taking a holy dip during the Prime Minister's visit.

Meanwhile, the Kumbh Mela officials confirmed that the total count of devotees by the end of Amrit Snan on Vasantha Panchami was 38 crore.