PMAY-G SCHEME: PM Narendra Modi to release 1st installment today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) programme for 1 lakh beneficiaries. According to the PMO, the first installment will be released on Monday at noon via video conference.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN on the occasion. In line with the Prime Minister’s efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on Nov 15, 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The PMO said that PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 ministries. It is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition.