Police detained TMC MPs protesting outside the Election Commission office

New Delhi : A 10-member delegation of West Bengal's governing Trinamool Congress was arrested by police outside the Election Commission offices in Delhi while on a dharna. The police pulled the MPs from the protest venue and forced them to sit on a nearby bus. All of these MPs have requested a meeting with the electoral board, citing "misuse of central agencies" by the BJP-led central government.

The team of MPs is led by Derek O'Brien, the party's Rajya Sabha leader. The MPs that are protesting include Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghosh, Saket Gokhale, and Shantanu Sen. The MPs have called for a 24-hour sit-in, claiming a "level playing field.".

This action began when the leaders refused to comply with the police's repeated requests. The leaders claim that the central authorities are targeting opposition leaders before the general elections and that the arrests are motivated solely by politics.



Dola Sen, a Trinamool MP, stated that in a 2022 case, the NIA made arrests in 2024. Law and order is a state issue, and the local police should be notified. Also, the leaders of the four central agencies should be replaced severely."



Furthermore, Sagarika Ghosh stated, "We met with Election Commission officials on April 1." Equal opportunity is important to electoral democracy.She stated, "The way CBI, NIA, ED, and Income Tax personnel operate, they appear to be members of the BJP branch. As a result, a BJP member met with an NIA official at his home. It's become tough for the opposition to live." She stated that the MPs had asked the Election Commission to alter the heads of the NIA, ED, CBI, and Income Tax.

