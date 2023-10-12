Police Encounter In Chennai Claims Lives Of Two Gangsters Linked To AIADMK Functionary's Murder

Live
- 1. Two criminals, Muthu Saravanan and 'Sunday' Satish, were fatally shot in a police encounter near Chennai after they attempted to attack officers.
- 2. The duo was allegedly involved in the murder of an AIADMK functionary, Pathiban, who was killed in August.
- 3. This incident occurred as law enforcement also arrested another history-sheeter in Chengalpattu, who attempted to flee and attacked the police, leading to gunfire.
In the early hours of Thursday, a police encounter near Chennai resulted in the death of two known criminals who attempted to assault law enforcement officers. The individuals in question, identified as Muthu Saravanan and 'Sunday' Satish, were reportedly connected to the murder of AIADMK functionary Pathiban, a crime that occurred on August 17.
A team of police officers from the Avadi police station cornered Muthu Saravanan and Sunday Satish in the vicinity of Cholavaram. According to the police's account, the two suspects made a hostile move towards the officers, leaving them with no choice but to open fire in self-defense.
Regrettably, Muthu Saravanan lost his life on the spot during the encounter, while 'Sunday' Satish was rushed to Stanley Government Hospital due to the injuries he sustained. Unfortunately, he also succumbed to his injuries.
In a separate incident that took place in the early hours of Thursday, the police apprehended another individual with a criminal record from Chengalpattu. In this case, too, the suspect attempted to evade capture and even attacked the police, leading to law enforcement officers opening fire in response to the threat.