Live
- Campaign ends for first phase of LS polls in Assam
- New features in TNEB Online payment: What has changed?
- BSE vs. NSE: Unveiling Key Differences and How They Impact Investors
- Financial Fluency, The Power of Punctual Tax Payments
- Dubai Food Festival kicks off This Week with Exciting Lineup of Gastronomic Events and Experiences for its Eleventh Edition
- KeyPoint Technologies Achieves Milestone with Indian Patent Office Approval for Contextual Discovery Innovation
- Unacademy Hosts Udaan in Vizag To Empower Thousands of IIT JEE and NEET UG Aspirants
- Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan confident of 'Rama Rajyam' in Andhra
- Global Team Toyota Athletes from Asia Set to Reach for Greater Heights at Paris 2024
- Samsung Announces New Era of AI TVs in India, Launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs with Powerful AI Features
Just In
Police launch probe after NCP (SP) lawmaker gets death threats in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Police have launched a probe into the alleged death threats from the mafia received by senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Eknath Khadse, an official said here on Wednesday.
Jalgaon (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra Police have launched a probe into the alleged death threats from the mafia received by senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Eknath Khadse, an official said here on Wednesday.
An unidentified caller dialed Khadse, a former BJP minister, and threatened him with ‘dire consequences’ after which he filed a complaint with the Muktainagar police, said an NCP (SP) worker.
The caller also dropped the names of absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim and his close associate Chhota Shakeel, both holed up in Pakistan.
The origins of the call, the antecedents of the caller, and other aspects are being probed by the police who have registered a case of non-cognisable offence, the party worker said.
The development came barely days after Khadse announced that he would rejoin the BJP after a fortnight.
He quit the BJP in October 2020 after a bitter spat with ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the current Deputy CM in the MahaYuti state government.
Nearly eight months after joining the (undivided) NCP headed by Sharad Pawar, Khadse was rewarded with an MLC seat in June 2022.
Incidentally, Khadse got the threat call days after two persons fired gunshots at the Bandra residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, rattling the film industry and political establishments.