Police Uncover Chats And Photos Linking Chaitanyanand Saraswati To Women During Probe

The ongoing investigation against Chaitanyanand Saraswati has brought more troubling details to light. Authorities discovered numerous chats with women on his phone, along with photographs taken with air hostesses and screenshots of women’s display pictures. According to police officials, the 62-year-old allegedly attempted to entice women with false promises.

He was also confronted with two of his close women aides, who are accused of intimidating victims into erasing incriminating messages. Both aides, employed at the private institute he headed, are currently under questioning.

Saraswati, former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research in Delhi, faces multiple FIRs, including charges of molestation, forgery, and cheating. After being on the run for nearly a month, he was tracked down and arrested in Agra. Investigators say he changed appearances and hideouts frequently to evade capture, while police teams searched across five states.

The accusations extend beyond sexual harassment of 17 students to alleged financial irregularities involving a ₹122-crore trust. Police escorted him back to the institute campus to identify the places where he targeted his victims.

Officials reported that Saraswati has shown no remorse, continues to give misleading answers, and refuses to cooperate despite being confronted with digital evidence and documents. Investigators describe him as evasive and untruthful during questioning.