Political Parties Announce Candidates For Rajasthan Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its initial list of 23 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. Among the notable names in this list are Harish Raheja, who will be contesting from Ganganagar, Dhanna Ram Meghwal from Raisinghnagar (reserved for SC), Mahant Roopnath from Bhadra, Rajendra Mavar from Pilani (also reserved for SC), and Vijendra Dotasara from Nawalgarh. Additionally, Rajesh Verma has been nominated for Khandela, Mahender Mandiya for Neem Ka Thana, Ashok Sharma for Srimadhopur, and P S Tomar for the Amber constituency, among others, as stated in the initial list released by the party.

Earlier on the same day, the Congress party announced its third list of 19 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled for November 25. This brings the total number of candidates declared by the party to 95. Notable inclusions from the Congress list include Shoba Rani Kushwah for Dholpur, Rajendra Prateek for Sikar, Wajib Ali for Nagar, Harish Chandra Meena for Deoli-Uniara, Heera Lal Darangi for Jhalod (a reserved seat for ST), and Lakhan Singh Meena for Karauli, among others.

On a different note, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) disclosed its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The former Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje, is set to recontest from Jhalrapatan, a prominent move by the party. The second list includes 83 candidates, and it features notable figures like former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who will be contesting from the Amber constituency.

It's worth mentioning that the BJP is actively striving to wrest power from the Congress in Rajasthan, where the Congress party won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly, while the BJP secured 73 seats. The vote counting for the upcoming elections is slated for December 3, coinciding with elections in four other states set to take place next month.