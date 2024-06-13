Political Turmoil In Delhi Amidst Escalating Water Crisis And Allegations Of Water Theft

The water crisis in Delhi has escalated into a major political dispute, with accusations flying that the Delhi government is unable to prevent water theft from the Munak canal. The BJP claims that the water mafia is collaborating with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Raj Niwas officials, representing the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, have also blamed the AAP government, pointing fingers at the water mafia.



In response, AAP has accused the water mafia of stealing water in collusion with Delhi government officials and has lodged a complaint with the Lieutenant Governor. Additionally, AAP alleges that Haryana is not releasing the required water to Delhi.



NDTV, reporting from the scene, observed tankers illegally siphoning water from the Munak canal, which is nearly the sole water source for Delhi.



In a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi minister Atishi pointed out the decreasing number of water tankers in the capital. "In January 2023, 1,179 tankers were deployed by DJB, and in June 2023, this number was 1,203. However, this number dropped to 888 in January 2024, without my approval or consultation," her letter stated.

She also mentioned that her repeated requests to increase the number of tankers were ignored by DJB officials.

The BJP has claimed that the "tanker mafia has grown stronger in Delhi" since Arvind Kejriwal's tenure and has submitted evidence to the Delhi Police.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena has directed the Delhi Police chief to maintain strict surveillance along the Munak canal to prevent further water theft, arrest the wrongdoers, and take appropriate action. He has requested a compliance report within a week.

The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi government about its actions against the tanker mafias and its plans to ensure a steady water supply.

Delhi requires 1,300 million gallons of water per day (MGD), but the Delhi Jal Board produces only about 1,000 MGD, according to conservative estimates.