Live
- Odisha Crime Branch arrests 15 criminals involved in series of cyber frauds
- MP CM approves ‘e-vidhan’ & purchase of aircraft for state govt
- SC alimony order a befitting reply to those who gave primacy to Sharia
- Gurugram MP demands Central agency probe against Eco Green
- Committed to make Rajasthan $350 million economy: Dy CM
- MoS Defence launches GAINS-2024 to encourage start-ups in ship building field
- 3rd T20I: Gill, Gaikwad & Washington star as India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs; go 2-1 up
- Several IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana; CS Issues Orders
- Biennial council election: MahaYuti, MVA keep their MLAs in hotels to avoid cross voting
- Kerala Governor asks state VCs to return public money used to pay legal charges
Just In
Polling concludes in Bengal Assembly by-elections, 62 per cent turnout estimated
Amid reports of violence and election malpractices throughout the day, the bypolls for four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal concluded on Wednesday with the turnout estimated at 62.71 per cent till 5 p.m., the latest available.
Kolkata: Amid reports of violence and election malpractices throughout the day, the bypolls for four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal concluded on Wednesday with the turnout estimated at 62.71 per cent till 5 p.m., the latest available.
State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office sources said that the final polling percentage will be available only on Thursday morning after completion of the tabulation of reports coming from different polling booths.
The final average polling percentage is expected to cross 70 per cent, which, according to the sources, is a satisfactory figure.
Till 5 p.m., the maximum polling percentage was reported from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district at 67.12 per cent, followed by Ranaghat-Dakshin in Nadia district at 65.37 per cent, and Bagda in North 24 Parganas district at 51.39 per cent.
The lowest polling percentage, till 5 p.m., was reported from Maniktala in Kolkata at 51.39.
CEO office sources said that this is typical for any election in West Bengal where the polling percentages in the rural and semi-urban pockets are much higher than those in the metro areas.
Sources further said that the Raiganj which recorded the highest polling percentage till 5 p.m. was the least disturbed throughout the day. Maximum complaints of violence were reported from Ranaghat-Dakshin, followed by Bagda. Although the polling process was more or less peaceful at Maniktala in the first half, tension flared up in the latter part of the day.
The counting will be held on July 13.
As per the results of the 2021 Assembly elections and the Assembly-wise results in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the BJP was comfortably ahead at Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagda, while Trinamool Congress was marginally ahead at Maniktala.