Portion of Olympianmz mohd Shahid’s house razed in Varanasi

Varanasi: A portion of Padma Shri awardee Olympian Mohammed Shahid’s house here was demolished by a bulldozer in a road-widening drive, triggering a protest from the late hockey player’s family.

According to the administration, the demolition was carried out only on those properties for which compensation had already been paid. The iconic hockey player’s home is located along the Kachery-Sandaha route, where the demolition drive was carried out on Sunday.

Shahid’s sister-in-law, Nazneen, claimed that she had not received any compensation and did not own any alternative property.

“We have nowhere else to go with our family,” she said. His cousin, Mushtaq, said the family is preparing for a wedding, scheduled in October, and alleged that the affected household did not have even an inch of land elsewhere.

“If this continues, we will be forced onto the streets,” he said. Mushtaq also alleged that while road widening elsewhere had been limited to 21 metres, in his locality, it was extended to 25 metres. Varanasi ADM (City) Alok Verma said, “In the road widening project, action is being taken to remove only those properties for which compensation has already been paid. Sometimes, during bulldozer operations, slight deviations can occur, but no structure is being arbitrarily demolished.” Asked about Shahid’s house, Verma stated that the structure housed nine people, six of whom had received compensation. The remaining three had obtained stay orders from the court, and their portions were left untouched, he said.

“So far, 13 houses have been demolished as part of the drive,” he said.

Verma added that Shahid’s family had earlier asked for more time, citing a wedding.